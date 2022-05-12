DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos 2022 regular season schedule has been released. It features a game in London in October and a game in Los Angeles against the Super Bowl Champion Rams.

The 17-game schedule features the Broncos in five prime-time games this upcoming season. In contrast, Denver played only two during the 2021 season.

Call that the Russell Wilson effect.

In addition, the Broncos will be highlighted in the NFL’s International Series game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars (Oct. 30) and against the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day (Week 16).

The season will kick off in Seattle on Sept. 12 as Wilson will make his Broncos debut against the Seahawks that Monday night. Wilson played 10 seasons in Seattle before he was traded this off-season.

The rest of the prime-time schedule includes a Sunday night game at home against the San Francisco 49ers (Sept. 25), a Thursday night matchup with the Indianapolis Colts in Denver (Oct. 6), a Monday night game in Los Angeles against the Chargers (Oct. 17), and hosting a Sunday night game versus the Kansas City Chiefs (Dec. 11).

The Broncos will host the Houston Texans in the home opener on Sept. 18 at Empower Field at Mile High. The schedule features seven home games and eight road games.

Thanks in part to the matchup in London, the Broncos will travel 27,398 miles this season — only trailing the Seahawks in frequent flier points.

On paper, the 2022 schedule is balanced with a bye in Week 9. The Broncos will play back-to-back road games three times this season: against the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens (Nov. 27 and Dec. 4) and at the Rams and Chiefs (Dec. 25 and Jan. 1).

Following the London game against the Jaguars, the Broncos will have the week off, but they don’t play any home games before heading to Nashville for a face-off with the Tennessee Titans (Nov. 13).

The regular season will conclude at home against the Chargers on either Jan. 7 or 8.

Schedule: Denver Broncos 2022 regular season

Week 1 (Sept. 12, 6:15 p.m.) @ Seattle Seahawks

Week 2 (Sept. 18, 2:25 p.m.) vs. Houston Texans (home opener

Week 3 (Sept. 25, 6:20 p.m.) vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 4 (Oct. 2, 2:25 p.m.) @ Oakland Raiders

Week 5 (Oct. 6, 6:15 p.m.) vs. Indianapolis Colts

Week 6 (Oct. 17, 6:15 p.m.) @ Los Angeles Chargers

Week 7 (Oct. 23, 2:05 p.m.) vs. New York Jets

Week 8 (Oct. 30, 12:05 p.m.) @ Jacksonville Jaguars in London

Week 9 (bye)

Week 10 (Nov. 13, 11 a.m.) @ Tennessee Titans

Week 11 (Nov. 20, 2:05 p.m.) vs. Oakland Raiders *On FOX31

Week 12 (Nov. 27, 11 a.m.) @ Carolina Panthers *On FOX31

Week 13 (Dec. 4, 11 a.m.) @ Baltimore Ravens

Week 14 (Dec. 11, 6:20 p.m.) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 15 (Dec. 18, 2:05 p.m.) vs. Arizona Cardinals *On FOX31

Week 16 (Dec. 25, 2:30 p.m.) @ Los Angeles Rams

Week 17 (Jan. 1, 11 a.m.) @ Kansas City Chiefs

Week 18 (Jan. 7 or 8) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The preseason schedule will feature a home game against the Dallas Cowboys, a road game against the Buffalo Bills and a home game against the Minnesota Vikings. Times and dates will be announced at a later time.