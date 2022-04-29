DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos made a big move this offseason when trading for quarterback Russell Wilson, but as with any other year, the draft is a big way to set up the team’s future.

In exchange for several players, the Broncos gave up their first, second and fifth round picks this year and a few picks for 2023. However, the Broncos do have the last pick of the second round, which they acquired from the Los Angeles Rams.

The Broncos have also included picks in deals with other teams in the seven-round draft. As always, this can change as the draft progresses, so check back for updates.

Round 1

No picks

Round 2

64th overall pick: Nik Bonitto, outside linebacker, University of Oklahoma

Round 3

75th overall pick: Traded to Houston for 3-80 and 5-162 this year

80th overall pick: Greg Dulcich, tight end, University of California, Los Angeles

96th overall pick: Traded to Indianapolis for 5-179 this year and the Colts’ third-round pick in next year’s draft

The draft will continue on Saturday.

Round 4

115th overall pick:

116th overall pick:

Round 5

152nd overall pick:

162nd overall pick:

Round 6

206th overall pick:

Round 7

232nd overall pick:

234th overall pick: