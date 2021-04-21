Denver Broncos 2021 schedule to be announced May 12

Drew Lock during the Denver Broncos’ win over the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 22. (Credit: AP Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Broncos soon know who and when they will play in 2021 season, which for the first time will feature regular season 17 games.

The NFL announced Wednesday that it will be hosting a schedule release special on May 12 at 6 p.m. MT.

Mask up and Vax up! https://t.co/ARamwMSfw8 — Dave Althouse (@davealthouse) April 21, 2021

The 2021 NFL season will feature each team playing 17 regular-season games and three preseason games for the first time.

The 17th game will feature teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same place within their division the previous season, with the AFC as the home conference for the 17th game in 2021. The Broncos finished in 4th place in the AFC West in 2020 and 12th overall in the conference.

The Broncos will play homes games against the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Washington Football Team and the Detroit Lions.

The team’s road schedule will see them visiting the Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers.