Denver Broncos 2020: Offseason additions to watch

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – It’s the beginning of a new season for the Broncos as training camp begins. Finishing second place in the AFC West and winning four of the last five games in 2019, the Broncos feel momentum is going their way. They hope the addition of these players will help them make the playoffs in 2020.

AJ Bouye, CB

Replacing a future Ring of Fame player isn’t easy, but that is what the Broncos are asking from AJ Bouye. Chris Harris Jr. signed with division rival Chargers after the Broncos traded for Bouye. The 2017 Pro Bowler has excellent size and speed to cover the top wide receivers in the league. He also has played along side safety Kareem Jackson in Houston.

Graham Glasgow, OL

The Broncos offensive line has been in flux for years and they hope signing Glasgow in free agency from the Lions will help. The versatile offensive lineman can play both guard and center. Ideally, playing Glasgow at guard is the plan for offensive line coach Mike Munchak.

Jurrell Casey, DL

The veteran Jurrell Casey was acquired in a trade with the Tennessee Titans and he will take over for Derek Wolfe on the defensive line. The 5-time Pro Bowler recorded 44 tackles and five sacks with the Titans last season. Casey will also bring in leadership both on and off the field for the team.

Jeff Driskel, QB

There is no question that Drew Lock is the starting quarterback for the Broncos. Jeff Driskel adds a veteran presence behind Lock, who has NFL experience starting games for the Bengals and Lions.

Melvin Gordon, RB

Most fans didn’t see this move coming. Already armed with Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman, the Broncos added the veteran running back to an already established group. Gordon will be paid like the starting running back at $9 million this season. He is a strong goal line back and should find work in the passing game as a receiver and blocker.

Nick Vannett, TE

Wanting to solidify the tight end position, the Broncos signed the four year veteran this offseason. A good blocker and catcher, the Broncos believe he can be a good compliment to second year Noah Fant and rookie Albert Okwuegbunam.

Sam Martin, P

Special teams for the Broncos have been, well, special. The revolving door includes Riley Dixon, Marquette King, and Colby Wadman. The addition of Martin from the Lions on paper looks great – swapping out the league’s sixth-worst net punting unit for the league’s sixth-best net punting unit.