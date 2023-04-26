ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The late Demaryius Thomas is set to be posthumously inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame Wednesday night as part of the Class of 2023. He spent nine seasons with the Denver Broncos.

Thomas, along with the rest of his class, will forever be enshrined in the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame during its 58th annual banquet.

The beloved Broncos wide receiver died in December 2021 at 33 years old from what doctors believed to have been medical complications stemming from a 2019 crash. Doctors at Boston University said Thomas had Stage 2 CTE.

Thomas came to Denver as a first-round draft pick in 2010. He was part of the winningest four-year period in team history from 2012-15 when the team won two AFC Championships and Super Bowl 50. He also made five consecutive Pro Bowls.

“DT,” one of the all-time greatest Broncos wide receivers, announced his official retirement from the NFL in June 2021 after a 10-year career.

During the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame banquet, Thomas will be joined by former Nuggets head coach George Karl, former vice president of the U.S. Olympic Committee Evie Dennis, former University of Northern Colorado football star Vincent Jackson and former U.S. Olympic Skier Jimmie Heuga in the Class of 2023.