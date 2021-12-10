Demaryius Thomas found dead in shower after 911 call, report says

ROSWELL, Ga. (KDVR) – Broncos star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was found dead in a bedroom shower by police Thursday night after a 911 call was placed “in reference to a cardiac arrest,” according to a police report obtained by FOX31 News.

Police found Thomas around 7 p.m. following a 911 call from a man who was not identified as a resident in Thomas’ home.

Police were notified by dispatch that Thomas was “not conscious and not breathing.” When officers arrived, they had to push a gate open in order to enter the home.

Once officers made entry into the home, they found Thomas laying down in the shower on his back. The report says he had clear signs of rigor mortis, indicating that he had died.

KOA Broncos reporter Benjamin Allbright learned Thomas died from medical complications stemming from a 2019 vehicle crash. In that crash, Thomas was driving 70 mph in a 30 mph zone, lost control, and then went airborne, flipping end-over-end after hitting a median.

LaTonya Bonseigneur, a first cousin who grew up with Thomas, told The Associated Press the family believes he died from a seizure.

“He had been suffering from seizures for over a year, and we believe he had a seizure when he was showering,” Bonseigneur said in a telephone interview with AP. “He was alone and a friend couldn’t get hold of him, so he called his driver, who has a key because of these seizures, and he went into his home and found him in the shower.”

A full report from a medical examiner has not yet been released.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.