Demaryius Thomas dead at 33

DENVER (KDVR) — Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has died at age 33.

The news was confirmed Thursday night by KOA and FOX 5 Atlanta. No further details were immediately available.

Thomas, one of the all-time greatest Broncos wide receivers, announced his official retirement from the NFL in June.

“DT” was a first-round draft pick for the Broncos in 2010 and won Super Bowl 50 with the team. He also made five consecutive Pro Bowls.

Thomas finished his career ranking second in Broncos history with 9,055 receiving yards and 60 touchdown catches, while his 665 receptions ranks third.

He would have been eligible to be honored in the Broncos Ring of Fame in 2026.

In his 10 seasons in the NFL, he also played for the Texans, Patriots and Jets.

Thomas was born in Montrose, Georgia. At age 11, police raided the house where his mother and grandmother lived. His mother and grandmother were arrested and sentenced to 20 years in prison and life in prison respectively for distribution of crack.

During the Super Bowl 50 honoring ceremony at the White House, Thomas delivered a letter to President Barack Obama, asking to pardon his grandmother from a lengthy prison sentence on drug charges. The sentence of Minnie Pearl Thomas – D.T.’s grandmother — was commuted two months later. A year earlier, Thomas’ mom, Katina Smith, had her sentence commuted.

