Demaryius Thomas: A look back at his NFL career through photos

DENVER (KDVR) — Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas passed away at 33.
Police in the Atlanta suburb of Roswell said Thomas was found dead in his home.
“Preliminary information is that his death stems from a medical issue, and our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise,” a police spokesperson said in a statement early Friday.
Here’s a look back at Thomas’ career in the NFL through photos:
“DT,” one of the all-time greatest Broncos wide receivers, announced his official retirement from the NFL in June after a 10-year career.
He was a first-round draft pick for the Broncos in 2010 and played nine seasons with the team. He was part of the winningest four-year period in team history from 2012-15, when the team won two AFC Championships and Super Bowl 50. He also made five consecutive Pro Bowls.