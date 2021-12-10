‘D.T. was a better person than he was a player’: Peyton Manning ‘devastated’ by death of Demaryius Thomas

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 2: Quarterback Peyton Manning #18 and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos congratulate one another after the second of two third quarter touchdown passes between the two players during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Sports Authority Field Field at Mile High on December 2, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Tributes poured in Friday morning following the sudden death of Broncos legend Demaryius Thomas.

Thomas died at 33-years-old from what is preliminarily being called a medical issue.

Peyton Manning said that he is absolutely devastated by Thomas’ passing.

“D.T. was a better person than he was a player, and he was a Hall of Fame player. That tells you how good of a person he was. He treated my kids like they were his own. He was there for every teammate’s charity event. I texted with D.T. on Tuesday. He was talking about a TD audible we called vs. Arizona in 2014. Absolutely devastated,” shared Peyton Manning.

“DT,” one of the all-time greatest Broncos wide receivers, announced his official retirement from the NFL in June after a 10-year career.

He was a first-round draft pick for the Broncos in 2010 and played nine seasons with the team. He was part of the winningest four-year period in team history from 2012-15, when the team won two AFC Championships and Super Bowl 50. He also made five consecutive Pro Bowls.