Courtland Sutton ready for comeback after ACL season-ending injury in 2020

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 29: Courtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos catches a ball as he warms up before a game against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Wide receivers are used to making big leaps. For Denver Bronco Courtland Sutton, he’s ready for takeoff.

The Broncos number one target suffered a season-ending ACL injury while attempting to tackle Pittsburgh’s Joe Haden after the Steelers cornerback grabbed an interception early in the 2020 season.

“I was frustrated that I didn’t catch the ball, frustrated that I got hit, frustrated that I got hurt,” Sutton recalled as Broncos OTAs begin at UCHealth Training Center. “There was nothing I could do after that point but get ready for surgery and rehab.”

Sutton says he doesn’t see any setbacks on the field and will be ready for training camp and the start of the 2021 NFL season.

“I’ve been working my butt off in rehab and really attacking it so I can come back and not just be at the standard that I was before I got hurt,” said Sutton who was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019. “I don’t see myself coming back and losing any of those things that I was able to do. If anything, we’re going to be adding to that.”

In the rehab room, Sutton credits his time with All Pro linebacker Von Miller – who also suffered a season ending injury in 2020 – for his motivation to get back on the field. The two shared videos and words of encouragement throughout the process.

“I hear all the stories about how ACLs used to be career ending type of injuries,” recalled Sutton. “Then with technology, getting the surgery, seeing the progress day-to-day and month-to-month, seeing all these different things and being able to progress through.”