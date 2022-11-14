DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver broncos are now 3-6 after losing to the Tennessee Titans in another close game on Sunday.

The Broncos are in third place in the AFC West, ahead of the 2-7 Las Vegas Raiders.

Despite the dismal first half of the season, Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett still believes the team can go on a run this season.

“I think you can always go on a run in this league. I really do. I think if we can keep some guys healthy, get some guys back. You know, hopefully get Jerry (Jeudy) back. Get K.J. (Kareem Jackson) back,” Hackett said. “All these different guys. Game plan for those guys and get a good plan. You have to adjust during the game when things like that happen. I think in this league, you always have an opportunity to go on a run if you can get everybody clicking together.”

Eight of the Broncos nine games have been one-score games. Denver has lost five of those one-score games.

Seahawks 17, Broncos 16

Colts 12, Broncos 9

Chargers 18, Broncos 16

Jets 16, Broncos 9

Titans 17, Broncos 10

After Sunday’s loss, Hackett was asked about his message to the team following another close loss and the mood of the locker room. He said it comes down to accountability.

“I mean, I think they see it. For me, it’s about accountability. It’s about holding myself accountable first, the coaches accountable and the players accountable. As long as we point the things out that we can correct and get better on, and everybody understands what that is and what we need to do to be able to go on a run at some point during the season, I think they’ll be able to stay together,” Hackett said.

Frustration from fans

As the Broncos continue to struggle, frustration is growing for fans. A simple search on social media for “Nathaniel Hackett” and you will find a wide variety of criticism.

“There isn’t a valid reason to keep Nathaniel Hackett as the head coach of the Denver Broncos,” Denver Broncos 365 tweeted.

“Nathaniel Hackett continues to veer toward one season and done as HC,” KOA’s Benjamin Albright said.

“Is anyone else on #Broncos Twitter hoping to see an announcement that Hackett has been fired?” Bill said on Twitter.

“There’s still plenty of time to show Hackett the door Broncos,” Chris said.

The Broncos look to bounce back on Sunday against the Raiders at 2:05 p.m. The game will be played on FOX31.