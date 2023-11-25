DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos have won four games in a row, and this weekend they have a chance to extend that streak when the Cleveland Browns come to Empower Field.

The 5-5 Broncos are favorites at home over the 7-3 Browns, but only by 1.5 points. Be prepared for another close matchup that could come down to the final drive.

Tickets for Browns vs. Broncos

It’s a holiday weekend game in Denver, and tickets are a little more affordable than past weeks. While individual seats for last week’s game against the Vikings started at $100, fans can get in this week starting at $65.

Resale sites StubHub and SeatGeek, which are usually in lockstep with official ticket pricing, are actually going to be slightly more expensive for low-end tickets which are currently listed starting at around $75 on both sites.

How to watch Browns vs. Broncos on TV and streaming

KDVR is your home for the Browns vs. Broncos, starting with FOX31 Morning News at 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and FOX Sports coverage from around the league from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The real fun kicks off at 1 p.m. with an Orange and Blue Special Report that will lead into kickoff.

FOX31 Morning News: 6 a.m.

6 a.m. Pregame show : 1 p.m.

: 1 p.m. Kickoff : Sunday, 2:05 p.m.

: Sunday, 2:05 p.m. Channel : FOX31 KDVR Antenna: 31.1 Comcast Xfinity: 13 / 1013 DISH: 31 Hulu + Live TV: 3 YouTube TV: 4 FuboTV: 3

: FOX31 KDVR Postgame: 5 p.m. / after the game

Don’t forget to stick around after the game for FOX31 News at 5, which will include postgame news conferences from coach Sean Payton, quarterback Russell Wilson and others.

Forecast for Browns vs. Broncos

After a cold Friday and Saturday, temperatures will rebound slightly for Sunday’s game. The high temperature will be around 40 degrees, and the sky will be mostly sunny.

While this is a cooler-than-average day, fans sitting in the sun will have a comfortable afternoon. However, keep an eye out for changes as the sun will set around the fourth quarter of the game.

Things to know for Browns vs. Broncos

The Broncos are on a hot streak, and in their string of four wins in a row they’ve beaten some tough opponents, but the Browns could pose a challenge.

The Browns are coming into this game with some momentum from three wins in a row. They’re averaging just under 25 points in each of those games, about two points higher than the Broncos average points in their streak.

Another hit for the Broncos is the suspension of Kareem Jackson for four games. While this isn’t the first time he’s missed games for illegal hits, it does come when the team could use his skill at safety.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.