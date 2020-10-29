Chargers player tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Broncos matchup

Showtime cam installed at SoFi Stadium during an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

DENVER (KDVR) — For the third week in a row the Denver Broncos will face a team with a recent positive COVID-19 test in the organization.

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Thursday morning that an unnamed player had tested positive on Wednesday and was quarantining.

The Chargers letter said those who had been in close contact with the player were isolating and participating in meetings remotely.

“We continue to operate in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance,” a letter from the organization said.

The Broncos are set to host the Chargers Sunday at 2:05 p.m.

Last week, the Broncos faced the Kansas City Chiefs, who had placed fullback Anthony Sherman on the reserve/COVID-19 list about 10 days earlier. He was not reactivated ahead of that matchup.

The week before, the Broncos were in New England. That game had been rescheduled multiple times and resulted in a schedule shuffle for the Broncos after several Patriots players tested positive over a two-week period.

Since the Chiefs game, Broncos offensive line coach Mike Munchak has missed at least one practice due to the COVID-19 protocol.