ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos have signed a 10-year agreement with a new health care partner and renamed its training center.

Monday morning, the team announced that it has partnered with Centura Health for a 10-year agreement as their official health care partner and naming rights holder for their training facility in Englewood.

Previously, the Broncos worked with UCHealth as its health care partner for the past eight years.

“We’re excited to team up with Centura Health as part of this significant partnership highlighted by our training facility naming rights and, most importantly, a shared commitment to serving our community,” Broncos President Damani Leech said. “Located only a short distance from our facility, Centura is a hometown organization aligned with the Broncos’ values of prioritizing health and wellness for all Coloradoans. We look forward to a deep and meaningful relationship with Centura, working side-by-side on a variety of initiatives to drive positive impact throughout our communities.”

According to the team, Centura will now have prominent visibility and will collaborate with the Broncos in community and employee engagement.

Centura Health has been around for 148 years and provides care for those in Colorado, western Kansas and northern Utah. The provider has also donated $100,000 to the Denver Broncos Foundation.

The Broncos training center will now be dubbed the Centura Health Training Center and is home to the team’s 115,000-square-foot fieldhouse.