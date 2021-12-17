Celebration of life planned in Georgia for Demaryius Thomas

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 10: Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos pumps up the crowd after scoring a first quarter touchdown against the New York Jets at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 10, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (KDVR) – A celebration of life is planned for Dec. 20 to honor former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who passed away in his home in Roswell, Ga., on Dec. 9.

The event is planned for 2 p.m. at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion. Thomas’s family wants only invited guests to be admitted, and the event will be closed to the media.

A procession for the late NFL star also is planned for Dec. 18. That will take place at 10:30 a.m. in Dublin, Ga., where Thomas will be taken from Dudley Funeral Home to West Laurens High School, where Thomas used to play football.

The family has asked people to line Jackson Street and Bellevue Avenue during that procession. They are also asking people to wear Thomas’s favorite colors: blue and green, and orange and blue.

Thomas was found deceased in a shower by police. It is suspected he died of a seizure resulting from injuries that stem from a serious car crash in 2019.