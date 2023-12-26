DENVER (KDVR) — The clock hasn’t struck midnight, but the seconds are moving quickly. Time has almost run out on the 2023 Denver Broncos.

“The message is going to be about this game, our last home game,” said head coach Sean Payton on his weekly Zoom call.

The Broncos saw their path to the playoffs crumble on Christmas Eve, falling to the New England Patriots 26-23. Now, Denver can only hope for a lot of help from other teams.

The easiest road would be through the AFC West by winning their final two games against the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders. The Kansas City Chiefs would also have to lose their final two games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers.

The New York Times playoff predictor has the possibility at 6% based on 160,000 simulations.

“I don’t feel like the pressure was different,” noted Payton after a couple of days of reflection on the heartbreaking loss Sunday night. “The ongoing step is learning how to not lose games before you learn how to win games. We’re still learning that the hard way.”

One of the biggest reasons the Broncos are on the outside looking in on the playoff hunt is their record at home — 4-4. The four teams that beat the Broncos all have records below .500.

“The good teams play well at home and the teams that aren’t so good, don’t,” said Payton.

The Broncos offense spent most of Sunday’s game sleepwalking – mustering up only 276 total yards.

“Right now we are average or below average in a lot of things, and that isn’t good enough,” Payton said.

Up next, the home finale against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 2:25 p.m.

Extra Points

The difference between winning and losing in the NFL is as simple as not turning over the ball. Payton wasn’t happy with the output on Sunday, “(the ball) was out all the time. We were lucky to have only two turnovers.”

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton left Sunday’s game with a concussion. There has not been an update on his condition.

Payton didn’t offer up any more information on safety Kareem Jackson who was cut Monday. Jackson is eligible to return to the practice squad if left unclaimed on waivers.