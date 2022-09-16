DENVER (KDVR) – Week 1 of the NFL season left the Broncos sleepless in Seattle. An admitted fourth-quarter blunder gave Denver their first loss of the season, falling to the Seahawks 17-16.

However, Week 2 brings hope and energy. The Denver Broncos will host the Houston Texans in the home opener Sunday at 2:25 p.m. in Empower Field at Mile High.

Are there positives to take from this loss in Seattle? Former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley thinks so.

What can the Broncos build on from their week 1 loss to Seattle? pic.twitter.com/XHw4SllDz7 — Orange and Blue Report (@OandBReport) September 16, 2022

“There are so many positives to take away from that game,” Stokley said. “It’s not all negatives we’re talking about. Russell Wilson threw for over 300 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions, [and] didn’t turn the football over. He was being rustled back there, he was moving in the pocket, making some plays down the football field. Sometimes you have games where it gets a little bit out of whack and that’s fine, especially when your quarterbacks are doing a good job.”

The Broncos will be without one of their top players this Sunday, as safety Justin Simmons is expected to miss at least four games with a thigh injury.

Big loss for the Broncos with the injury to Justin Simmons.



Brandon Stokley tells @brucehaertl what he brings to the Denver defense pic.twitter.com/lXHZS9pU6w — Orange and Blue Report (@OandBReport) September 16, 2022

“He’s just a really good football player and he seems to always make a big play at a certain point in the game,” Stokley said. “It’s a bummer, but every team has injuries and it’s how the team makes the best of them.”

