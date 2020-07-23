Can Brandon McManus win free beer for all of Denver?

DENVER (KDVR) – Remember that time Cleveland got free beer just because the Browns won a football game? The stakes have been raised, but Denver could be next in line for the free beer train.
Broncos kicker Brandon McManus has accepted a challenge from Bud Light that could benefit all Denverites.
Currently, the record for longest NFL field goal is 64 yards. It was set in 2013 by Detroit kicker Matt Prater.
Bud Light has offered free beer for all of Denver if McManus can break that record.
However, not wanting to be outdone, Prater has jumped on the same offer from Bud Light for Detroit residents if he can break his own record.