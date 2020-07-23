Can Brandon McManus win free beer for all of Denver?

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 14: place kicker Brandon McManus #8 of the Denver Broncos successfully kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on October 14, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – Remember that time Cleveland got free beer just because the Browns won a football game? The stakes have been raised, but Denver could be next in line for the free beer train.

Broncos kicker Brandon McManus has accepted a challenge from Bud Light that could benefit all Denverites.

Currently, the record for longest NFL field goal is 64 yards. It was set in 2013 by Detroit kicker Matt Prater.

Bud Light has offered free beer for all of Denver if McManus can break that record.

🍻 FREE BEER 🍻@budlight will buy everyone (21+) in Denver a beer to celebrate if @thekidmcmanus breaks the record for longest field goal in NFL history this year‼️



(via @GMFB) pic.twitter.com/FOIoBDiHSq — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 16, 2020

However, not wanting to be outdone, Prater has jumped on the same offer from Bud Light for Detroit residents if he can break his own record.

When I break my own record, what are we doing for the city of Detroit? @budlight — Matt Prater (@MattPrater_5) July 19, 2020