DENVER (KDVR) — Alabama football star Pat Surtain II has generated speculation to be one of the NFL’s newest potential superstar cornerbacks during training camp following his first season with the Denver Broncos.

“He’s a big guy and moves really well,” said Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons after Surtain was drafted in 2021. “Just really fluid movement. It just seems like there is no wasted movement in his game, which obviously you all know how important that is in the secondary position.”

His work ethic has put him up there as cited to be one of the top corners of 2022.

Here’s Surtain by the numbers:

He’s No. 2 with 14 PDs (passes defensed) of All-Time Broncos Rookies

NFL.com’s David Carr ranked Surtain as 5 th best NFL cornerback of 2022

best NFL cornerback of 2022 He’s No. 4 of All-Time Broncos Rookies with 4 interceptions

He’s ranked among the Top 3 cornerbacks in the NFL for 2021 with his 58 tackles, behind J.C. Jackson (L.A. Chargers) and Jalen Ramsey (L.A. Rams)

Broncos selected Surtain at pick No. 9 in the 2021 NFL draft

This weekend’s game is Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans is 2:25 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High

His jersey is No. 2

“Surtain is one of the best cornerbacks to come into the league over the last half-decade,” David Carr of NFL.com wrote. “The second-year pro doesn’t panic when he has to turn and run with receivers. His athleticism and confidence are two reasons he broke out as a rookie, allowing the second-lowest passer rating in coverage (69.7) last season, per PFF (among 42 players with at least 75 targets in coverage).”

He’s in his second year in the NFL and is the youngest player on Carr’s Top 100 NFL players list at age 22.