BroncosRide won’t be available this season; here’s how fans can get to games

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos are suggesting fans look for other ways to get to games this coming football season.

RTD announced the suspension of their BroncosRide line in March of 2020.

“While we are disappointed BroncosRide will not be available for fans, we’re encouraged through talks with RTD that their scaled-up rail services — similar to when the city hosted MLB All-Star Week — will provide reliable means of transportation on gamedays,” said Broncos Director of Events & Booking Jon Applegate.

Broncos fans can use other local bus routes to get to games, in addition to light rail services. The Decatur-Federal — “W Line” — delivers passengers to Empower Field at Mile High.

Here is a list of alternate routes for Broncos fans:

Bus Service

Bus routes that operate near Empower Field at Mile High:

•Route 31 — North Federal Boulevard

•Route 30 — South Federal Boulevard

Transfer Service

Bus routes serving Denver Union Station, including transfers to the light rail:

•Flat Iron Flyer

•0, 9, 10, 15, 20, 32

•120X, LD, LX — excluding Sundays

Light Rail Service

RTD will increase scheduled rail service to accommodate the suspension of BroncosRide services

•”E” and “W” Line light rail services are options for drop off at Empower Field at Mile High. C Line services will be available prior to and immediately after games, however, these services are limited.

•The University of Colorado A, B, G and N Line commuter rail service is available to Denver Union Station with a transfer to the C, E and W light rail Lines.