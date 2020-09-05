Broncos wrap up second practice at Empower Field

DENVER (KDVR) — Stadium practice No. 2 is in the books for the Denver Broncos. Now we start eyeing game one in 10 days against the Tennessee Titans.

As far as this practice under the lights, the offense looked exceptionally better than last Saturday’s practice. They struggled all week at Dove Valley, but on Friday night they looked better.

“I think we had a good week of practice prior to coming here tonight. I thought we had a good night here. I’m cautiously optimistic about our run game, our ability with [QB] Drew [Lock] throwing the ball. Again, with no try live action in preseason games, it remains to be seen. I like where we’re at. I like our group. I like our players. I’m very hopeful,” said Vic Fangio, Broncos head coach.

As far as the team as a whole, the head coach is also confident in the team switching to game-week preparation starting next week.

“I really didn’t know where we would be… but I think we are ready to go,” said Fangio.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Broncos released Todd Davis Friday. This meant a starting spot at inside linebacker was open, and it seems as if former Iowa Hawkeye Josey Jewell has locked up that spot.

“He’s been a great leader ever since I got here. He was like a brotherly figure to me, a father figure. He led me along in the early years, that first season especially. Really just showing me the ropes, helping me with defense and just teaching me — teaching me how to act. It was all that kind of stuff,” said Jewell. “He’s a great player and a great leader. Now, I have the chance to follow in his shoes and play, and I’m looking forward to being able to play.”

The Broncos open up the season on Monday, Sept. 14 at home against the Tennessee Titans.