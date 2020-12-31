Broncos wrap up 2020 with final Thursday practice as team preps for Raiders

DENVER (KDVR) — When it comes to the Broncos offense lately the talk has been surrounded by Drew Lock and if he is the guy. rightfully so, it’s a big question mark, but a big positive has been the growth of Melvin Gordon as he could surpass 1,000 rushing yards this season for the second time in his career.

“I think it’d be great if he got to 1,000 yards and that was a part of a victory for us. We like Melvin, he’s a good running back, he was a good running back before we got him and he’s still a good running back,” Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said.

“It’s always an accomplishment to get 1,000 yards, but honestly I feel like my play is better than just 1,000 yards. It’s not really the season I wanted. It’s not the season I wanted individually or team-wise, but definitely looking forward to changing that next year,” Gordon said.

But there is some added pressure with only one game left and 107 yards to go until 1,000.

“Being close to 1,000—I haven’t got 1,000 yet. I’ve got to 997 before and missed it, so excuse me if I’m not as amped as I should be, but I feel like I’m way better than that,” the running back said.

The expectations are high for Gordon and for another important piece to the Broncos offense — wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

“I think he works hard in practice; he does what he needs to do. I think he’s one of the top young receivers in the game. I think he can be a top receiver in the game. We probably can go to him a little more in all honesty,” Gordon said.

His potential was overshadowed by five crucial drops last week against the Chargers, but his teammates know he can bounce back.

“As rookies you run into that, not everybody does but some do—the great ones have as well. It’s just part of it, it’s part of the game. The faster you learn you have to get through that the better because later down the road you might have another game where it’s tough, and you have to be able to lock in because we’re not going to stop—we’re going to keep going to you,” Gordon said.