Broncos win game in final seconds at Empower Field at Mile High

Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler (13) celebrates his game-tying touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Denver. The Broncos won 31-30. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos beat the Los Angeles Chargers in the final seconds of the game with a Drew Lock pass to the end zone caught by KJ Hamler.

The Broncos fell behind 24-10 by the end of the third quarter but fought back in the fourth to close the gap by 3 midway through the quarter. After the Chargers scored another touchdown and extended their lead, it seemed the game may have been over.

In a two and a half minute drive with 14 plays gaining 81 yards, the Broncos ended up in the end zone in the final play of the game. Then Brandon McManus sealed the win with the extra point.