DENVER (KDVR) — Marvin Mims Jr., wide receiver for the Denver Broncos, was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, the NFL announced Wednesday.

He was recognized for his performance during the Broncos winning game against the Bills on Monday.

He totaled 75 combined return yards, with returns of 17, 27 and 31 yards.

This season, he has registered nine punt returns for 186 yards and seven kickoff returns for 235 yards. His total of 421 return yards are currently tied for fourth-most in the NFL.

According to a press release from the Denver Broncos, Mims is the first Broncos rookie to receive the award since Justin Simmons in 2016.

Denver will host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is at 6:20 p.m.