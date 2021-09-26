Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler exits game vs Jets with knee injury

DENVER (KDVR) – UPDATE: Hamler’s injury has been downgraded to “out,” according to the Broncos.
EARLIER STORY: Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler exited Denver’s game against the Jets on Sunday with a knee injury.
Late in the second quarter, the Broncos tweeted Hamler’s return was “questionable.” Hamler had jumped for a pass from quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, but the ball fell incomplete. As Hamler came down, his left leg stuck into the ground.
The Broncos led the Jets 10-0 at the time Hamler left the game.
Catch a full recap and live updates of the game here.