Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler exits game vs Jets with knee injury

Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler is helped after an injury against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) – UPDATE: Hamler’s injury has been downgraded to “out,” according to the Broncos.

Injury update: WR KJ Hamler (knee) has been downgraded to OUT. — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 26, 2021

EARLIER STORY: Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler exited Denver’s game against the Jets on Sunday with a knee injury.

Late in the second quarter, the Broncos tweeted Hamler’s return was “questionable.” Hamler had jumped for a pass from quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, but the ball fell incomplete. As Hamler came down, his left leg stuck into the ground.

Injury report: WR KJ Hamler (knee) is QUESTIONABLE to return. — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 26, 2021

The Broncos led the Jets 10-0 at the time Hamler left the game.

