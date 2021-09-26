Orange and Blue Report: Denver Broncos News Orange and Blue Report: Denver Broncos News

Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler exits game vs Jets with knee injury

Denver Broncos

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler is helped after an injury against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) – UPDATE: Hamler’s injury has been downgraded to “out,” according to the Broncos.

EARLIER STORY: Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler exited Denver’s game against the Jets on Sunday with a knee injury.

Late in the second quarter, the Broncos tweeted Hamler’s return was “questionable.” Hamler had jumped for a pass from quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, but the ball fell incomplete. As Hamler came down, his left leg stuck into the ground.

The Broncos led the Jets 10-0 at the time Hamler left the game.

Catch a full recap and live updates of the game here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Denver Broncos News

Orange & Blue Report

Most Read

Top Stories