DENVER (KDVR) — Following the Denver Broncos‘ disappointing loss against the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime Sunday, the team has decided to waive running back Melvin Gordon III.

The Broncos officially announced on Twitter that Gordon will not be back in orange and blue.

The running back has spent the past three years with the Broncos, but his fumbles ultimately pushed him out of the Mile High City.

On Sunday, Gordon had his fifth fumble of the season. Gordon fumbled near the goal line just before halftime when Maxx Crosby punched the ball loose during the Raiders’ 22-16 win. This is the second time the Broncos have played and lost to the Raiders this season. Gordon had a fumble in the earlier matchup as well and the final score was 32-23.

In addition to the fumbles, Gordon has had multiple career lows this season.

Gordon has started six games this season and taken the field at least once in all 10 of the team’s matchups. During those games, he has had a total of 90 carries for 318 yards. His average of 3.5 yards per carry is his lowest since his rookie season in 2015.

Gordon was also only able to find the end zone twice, another career low for the running back.

The Broncos’ next game is on the road Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.