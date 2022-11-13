DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos are rested after a bye week, and they’re looking to get some momentum going on the road against the Titans.

There is some wind in the Orange and Blue sails, with a victory two weeks ago over the Jaguars in London, but this week they’ll have a stadium in Nashville filled with hometown fans.

This game will feature one notable change on the field as well. Bradley Chubb was traded to Miami a week ago. The linebacker had 13 solo tackles and five and a half sacks this season.

Live Game Updates

You can watch highlights of the game during FOX31 News, which is scheduled to air at 6 p.m. after the postgame coverage of the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers game. And then come back at 10:35 for a complete breakdown during FOX31 Sports Zone.