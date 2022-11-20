DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos and their fans are hoping to right the ship this weekend when the Las Vegas Raiders come to town for a divisional matchup that will determine which team has the worst record in the AFC West.

The 3-6 Broncos currently have an edge over the 2-7 Raiders, but if the Raiders can pull off an upset both teams will have the same record and the Raiders will hold the head-to-head tiebreaker.

In Denver, Broncos coverage on FOX31 starts at 1 p.m. with the Orange and Blue Report. Kickoff takes place on FOX31 at 2:05 p.m. and stick around for postgame coverage during FOX31 News at 5.

Live Game Updates

The game also features two coaches who have received criticism for their game management and have faced calls for firing from pundits and fans alike.

Nathaniel Hackett, the first-year Broncos head coach, has seemingly been on the chopping block for more than a month. As of Oct. 7, sportsbook Bet Online gave Hackett the highest odds of being the first coach fired. That same analysis had Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels with the sixth-highest odds. Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule ended up taking that designation, but BetOnline still has high odds on Hackett and McDaniels being the next to follow him out the door.

Under Hackett, a former offensive coordinator, and superstar quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos have the lowest-scoring offense in the National Football League.

But there is a bright spot on the field for the Broncos — the defense is ranked as the best allowing a league-low 16.5 points per game.