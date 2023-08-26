DENVER (KDVR) — Football is back in the Mile High City as the Denver Broncos host the Los Angeles Rams in the final preseason game.

This is the first and only preseason game at Empower Field, the Broncos were on the road for the first two.

For the past two weeks, the Broncos lost in the final seconds of the games. Exciting for fans, but ultimately disappointing them.

One notable absence from the field will be wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who was carted off the field with a hamstring injury during a non-contact drill at practice Thursday.

Jeudy’s injury leaves Courtland Sutton, rookie Marvin Mims Jr., second-year pro Brandon Johnson and Kendall Hinton as Russell Wilson’s top options.

It’s unclear which other starters will play on Saturday. Coach Sean Payton said he expects some of the team’s top players to be on the field, but he didn’t elaborate.

The starters had played for several drives in the first two games.

After this game, the Broncos have two weeks off before opening the regular season at home on Sept. 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.