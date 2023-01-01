DENVER (KDVR) — With two games left in the season, the Denver Broncos are going to look and feel a bit different this week after firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Sunday’s 11 a.m. kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs is the first game since the change, and while the Broncos were eliminated from the playoffs several weeks ago there is still divisional pride on the line.

FOX31 team will look at highlights after the game on FOX31 News at 5. There will also be a full breakdown and in-depth analysis during FOX31 Sports Zone at 10:35 p.m.

The last time the Broncos beat the Chiefs was in 2015.