DENVER (KDVR) — It’s a big weekend for the Denver Broncos with a divisional matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs happening here in the Mile High City.

The 3-9 Broncos have lost four of their last five games, a stark contrast from the 9-3 chiefs who have won four of their last five.

Beyond that, recent matchups between these teams have all gone in the Chiefs’ favor, with Denver’s last win against them coming in 2015.

Live Game Updates

This season hasn’t gone the way the Broncos wanted, with new quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett both failing to meet expectations. Many fans have called for changes at the organization and expect a shakeup, especially in the coaching ranks, this off-season.

FOX31 News will have highlights and reactions starting at 6 p.m. after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the San Francisco 49ers. Then come back at 10:35 for in-depth analysis on FOX31 Sports Zone.