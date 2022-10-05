DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos take on the Indianapolis Colts in a Thursday night matchup but it’s not being broadcast on one of the major networks. So how can you watch it?

While Amazon has the exclusive rights to stream Thursday Night Football games on Prime Video, there is another outlet the games can be viewed … for free.

If you aren’t a Prime member, Amazon is still allowing nonmembers to watch without a fee through another platform it bought for $970 million in 2014. Ever heard of Twitch?

According to a Nexstar station affiliate in Pennsylvania, you can watch the game on Twitch’s website or the Twitch app on Apple and Android devices, Xbox and Playstation consoles, Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire Sticks by searching “Thursday Night Football.” Kickoff is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. MT.

Broncos, Colts dealing with injuries

The Broncos are 2-2 with Russell Wilson at the helm who suffered a shoulder injury against the Las Vegas Raiders but is expected to start Thursday’s game.

“Yeah, that’s what we’re looking for right now. We’re just being smart with him,” Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said after Wilson had a “limited” practice Tuesday.

The Broncos lost running back Javonte Williams for the season to a torn ACL last week and outside linebacker Randy Gregory was placed on the injured reserve list. He needs arthroscopic knee surgery and will miss at least a month, if not longer, the team announced.

The Colts’ running back Jonathan Taylor is out nursing ankle and toe injuries.