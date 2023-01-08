DENVER (KDVR) — The long, disappointing season is nearly over for Denver Broncos fans. Today is the final game of the season when the 4-12 Broncos host the 10-6 Los Angeles Chargers.

Before everything started to go downhill, Russell Wilson was expected to by a top five quarterback and fans were open to the possibilities for first-time head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

But that’s changed through 17 weeks, with Hackett being fired and Russell Wilson being average or worse among the league’s quarterbacks.

Live Game Updates

Can the Broncos end the season with a bright spot?