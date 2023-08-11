DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos are opening up their 2023 preseason with a game in Arizona against the Cardinals Friday night.

While it’s still early and several of the team’s starters aren’t expected to suit up as decisions are made lower down the roster, fans are looking forward to seeing new head coach Sean Payton calling the shots.

The former Super Bowl-winning head coach of the New Orleans Saints was hired during the off-season. His background and fresh approach have stirred up optimism for the Broncos.

Last season, first-time head coach Nathanial Hackett was maligned and mocked by fans for his errors, including notable issues managing the play clock.

Payton made comments earlier this summer criticizing Hackett and his coaching staff for how they led the team last season. He later walked the comments back and apologized, saying he wants the focus to be on the future.

If the Broncos want to make the playoffs, which Payton told USA Today is the expectation, quarterback Russell Wilson will need to improve.

Last season his completion percentage was just over 60%. He threw for 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in the 15 games he played. The absence was due to a shoulder injury for which he underwent surgery in October.