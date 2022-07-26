ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The 2022 Denver Broncos Training Camp kicks off on Wednesday, July 27. There will be 14 open practices where fans can get a look at their favorite players at the UCHealth Training Center.

The UCHealth Training Center is located at 13655 Broncos Pkwy.

From the schedule, to parking, and rules for attending, we have you covered.

Schedule

Training Camp will start on July 27. Gates will open at 9 a.m. Here’s a look at the full schedule:

July 27: 10-11:45 a.m.

10-11:45 a.m. July 28: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

10 a.m.-12 p.m. July 29: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

10 a.m.-12 p.m. July 30: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

10 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 1: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

10 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 2: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

10 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 3: 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Aug. 4: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 5: 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Aug. 6: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 8: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

10 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 9: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 10: 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Aug. 11: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Parking

The Broncos said that fans can park at the lots adjacent to the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse located at 13403 Broncos Pkwy. The parking lots will open at 8 a.m. The Broncos ask that fans avoid parking on streets across from UCHealth Training Center.

Rules

Here are the rules if you are planning to attend training camp, according to the Broncos:

Video cameras are not allowed, but you can take still photos

Any detachable lenses longer than the length of a credit card will not be permitted on camp premises

Diapers and wipes can be carried in a clear bag. Diaper bags are not permitted.

Each fan may carry one bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC, no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag

Small cameras, binoculars and cell phones are acceptable if carried in loosely or in an approved clear bag.

Seat pads are allowed as long as they do not exceed 18 inches wide and do not contain pockets, zippers, or concealable areas.

Weapons or any item that may be used as a weapon are not permitted on the premise.

Hard sided coolers are not permitted, small (lunch box size) soft sided coolers are permitted.

Metal sunscreen canisters are not permitted inside, sunscreen will be provided by UCHealth inside the facility

Lawn chairs are not permitted

Umbrellas are not permitted

Strollers are allowed but must be left at the gate prior to going to the seating area

No full-sized helmets are allowed

Fans will be allowed to get autographs from players after each practice in the guest seating area at the west end of the practice fields.

If you are planning on attending training camp, be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to get crucial weather alerts straight to your phone, as well as the interactive radar, video updates, and more.