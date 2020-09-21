Broncos top WR Courtland Sutton is out for the season

DENVER (KDVR) — Courtland Sutton, the Denver Broncos top wide receiver, is out for the season with a knee injury.
According to our radio partners at KOA, Sutton tore his ACL and MCL.
Last season, Sutton caught 72 passes for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns while working with three different quarterbacks. He had 42 receptions for 704 yards and four TDs his rookie season.
Sutton’s injury is not the first for top Broncos’ players this season:
- Von Miller- Injured Reserve
- A.J. Bouye- Injured Reserve
- Drew Lock (awaiting MRI on Monday for shoulder injury)
- Phillip Lindsay- Toe injury
