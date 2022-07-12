ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos invite fans to make a day of the team’s practice at the UCHealth Training Center on July 30.

The event is called the Broncos’ Training Camp: Back Together Saturday practice. Tickets are free via Ticketmaster and will be available beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Space is limited and only four tickets per person are allowed. Parking lots open the day of the practice at 8 a.m., gates open at 9 a.m. and the team will address fans beforehand.

What to expect at the special practice

Broncos fans will have access to purchase team gear, autographs, giveaways and more.

Miles the Mascot’s closet sale offers autographed memorabilia and apparel with proceeds going to the Denver Broncos Charities beginning at 9 a.m. Every fan in attendance will receive a Broncos flag upon entry as well.

Team autographs will be available on the west side of the field but full-size helmets will not be allowed into the event. Broncos alumni will also be at the practice for fans to meet.

There will be a variety of food trucks on the west side of the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse but food purchased from the trucks will not be allowed inside the practice facility. The organization said small quantities of individual food and non-alcoholic drinks are allowed inside.

The Broncos cheerleaders will be performing along with the Stampede Drumline and a DJ, plus there will be a Broncos Fit Activity Zone for fans to enjoy.

Broncos kick off preseason at home, regular-season away

The Broncos will open the preseason at home against the Dallas Cowboys on August 13. They will face the Buffalo Bills in New York the following Saturday and then back to Empower at Mile High for the final preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Denver’s newest quarterback, Russell Wilson will face his former team in the season opener in Seattle. He was acquired in the offseason in a trade sending Drew Lock, Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant to Washington, along with two first-round, two second-round and a fifth-round pick in the draft.

The Broncos also received a fourth-round pick from Seattle as part of the swap.