Broncos to host COVID-19 clinic for fans during Thursday’s practice

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – The Denver Broncos will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Thursday’s training camp practice.

Located in front the Broncos Team Store, UCHealth will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Appointments are not necessary.

Broncos practice is open to the public and begins at 9:15 a.m. This will be the last open practice at team headquarters this training camp.

“As we prepare to welcome back fans to Empower Field at Mile High, we encourage the community to get vaccinated and collectively do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Broncos’ Senior Vice President of Strategy and COVID-19 Task Force leader Brittany Bowlen said.

You can watch the first game of the Broncos season on Sunday, Sept. 12 on FOX31 at 2:25 p.m. when they face the New York Giants.