DALLAS (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos find themselves with a tough matchup too, in Dallas to face the 6-1 Cowboys, especially after trading linebacker Von Miller.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is expected to return this week after missing last week’s game with a strained right calf.

Denver has won six consecutive games in the series.

