Broncos team up with Wreaths Across America, donate to Fort Logan

DENVER (KDVR) — The Broncos are serving those who serve this year… virtually.

Last year, more than a hundred employees laid wreaths at Fort Logan, but this year the Broncos found another way to support wreaths across America.

COVID is keeping the Broncos staff from volunteering to lay the wreaths at Fort Logan, so they are donating hundreds of wreaths instead. One wreath from every Broncos staff member, from players to stadium staff, will be donated. Every person will have a wreath donated in their honor.

The Broncos are donating 325 wreaths to be placed at Fort Logan next weekend. The team believes in doing their part to reach out in the community and recognize those who have served through specific programs like the “Broncos Brigade” — no matter the time of year.

The team says, whether you’re a player or a staff member, there’s a common recognition of the importance of honoring those laid to rest at Fort Logan.

This is the second year the Broncos have partnered with wreaths across America.

There is still time to get involved and donate before the wreaths are laid at Fort Logan Dec. 19.