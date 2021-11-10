Broncos staying levelheaded with Eagles in sight

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) carries the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos have two straight wins as they continue to right the ship after those four straight losses.

“Never forget that dark place we were in a couple of weeks ago,” said Teddy Bridgewater, Broncos quarterback. “This is a time in sports where it can be dangerous. Just a couple of weeks ago you were hearing oh you guys suck, get rid of this person, trade that guy. Then you win a game or two and it’s like you are the best. You gotta ignore it all.”

The Cowboys win showed an offensive spark from the run game where rookie running back Javonte Williams had his first NFL career 100 plus rushing yard performance. He’s becoming a glue guy for this offense.

“He reminds me a little bit of probably the best running back I’ve been with on a team, and I won’t say he’s there yet, but that’s Edgerrin James,” said Vic Fangio, Broncos head coach. “We have two good backs and if we can give them some space, they are going do good stuff for us.”

Keeping the even keeled mindset is how the Broncos are approaching week 10, especially with the bye week coming up next week.

“You gotta have that mindset that we haven’t played our best football,” said Bridgewater.

The Broncos are 2-2 at home this season. Kickoff against the Eagles is at 2:25 p.m. on Sunday.