Broncos’ star Von Miller under investigation for alleged domestic violence

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s been more than a year since Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller has seen the playing field during a game, and now FOX31 has learned that he is under criminal investigation.

Sources tell FOX31 that the investigation involves domestic violence allegations by his ex-fiancée and is being conducted by police in Parker.

It’s unclear when the charges stem from or what allegedly happened.

The Parker Police Department sent FOX31 the following statement:

“The case is currently under investigation, and no information can be released at this time. If the investigation determines a crime has occurred, charges will be submitted to the DA’s Office for their review.”

The Broncos told FOX31’s Bruce Haertl they are aware of the investigation.

“We are aware of an investigation involving Von Miller and are in the process of gathering more information.”

The team has a 1-year option for Miller that would keep him here with a $17.5 million base salary. A decision on that option needs to be made by March 17.

