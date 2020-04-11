Broncos star polishing both his deejay and pass rush skills

Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

By ARNIE STAPLETON AP Pro Football Writer

(AP) Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller isn’t just working on his football game this offseason. He’s refining his craft as a fledgling disc jockey.

Miller’s deejay name is DJ Sauce Von the Don. It’s something he’s been doing since last season and he had big plans to take his show on the road this offseason for club concerts at events such as the Kentucky Derby.

All of that is on hold with the coronavirus outbreak. But Miller says he’s spending his time working out at his home gym by day and scratching vinyl by night.