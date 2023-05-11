DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos will release the schedule for the upcoming 2023 season on Thursday night and a limited number of single-game tickets will go on sale shortly after the announcement.

The complete NFL schedule will be announced at 6 p.m. MT on Thursday but some teasers have already been revealed.

According to the Broncos, the team will host the Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Packers, Vikings, Patriots, Jets, Browns and Commanders during the regular season. Denver will visit the Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Bears, Lions, Bills, Dolphins and Texans.

If you’re interested in getting a notification as soon as tickets go on sale, you can sign up for an email alert from the team.

A limited number of mostly single-seat tickets will be available at full price starting at $30 as well as ADA seating and club seating.

The Broncos have sold out 410 consecutive regular-season games dating back to 1970, according to the team.