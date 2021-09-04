Broncos set practice squad after announcing regular season roster

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos have completed their 16-player practice squad.
On Wednesday, a day after the National Football League teams had to set their 53-man roster, the Broncos signed 14 players.
Here is a list of the Broncos initial practice squad:
T Quinn Bailey
TE Shaun Beyer
WR Tyrie Cleveland
RB Damarea Crockett
CB Nate Hairston
T Drew Himmelman
WR Kendall Hinton
CB Mac McCain III
LB Curtis Robinson
QB Brett Rypien
G/C Austin Schlottmann
DL Marquiss Spencer
LB Barrington Wade
WR Seth Williams
NFL practice squads can carry up to 16 players. Two players will be eligible to play in NFL games on a weekly basis. Practice squad players are eligible to sign with other NFL teams but only if they are signed to another team’s 53-man roster.