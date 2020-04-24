Broncos select WR Jerry Jeudy of Alabama in first round of NFL Draft

MIAMI, FL – DECEMBER 29: Jerry Jeudy #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide completes the catch for a touchdown in the fourth quarter during the College Football Playoff Semifinal against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos selected University of Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy as their first-round pick in the National Football League Draft Thursday night.

Denver had the 15th pick.

Jeudy is arguably the most polished wide receiver of this entire draft class.

At 6’1″ and 193 pounds, Jeudy has a rare combination of top-end speed with crisp route running.

He was a machine during his tenure with the Crimson Tide, rolling up 24 touchdowns over his past 28 games.

His NFL comparisons are most linked to that of Calvin Ridley and Santonio Homes.

Jeudy now gives Drew Lock another number-one caliber Wide Receiver to line up opposite of Courtland Sutton.

