Broncos season ticket holders to see increased costs due to 17th game

DENVER (KDVR) – The National Football League announced last week that it would be adding a 17th regular season game to the schedule starting this season, and now Denver Broncos season ticket holder have learned they’re going to be spending more.

In an email sent from the Broncos to season ticket holders, the team said ticket pricing will be adjusted for the 2021 season.

The Broncos’ additional game will take place in Denver against the Detroit Lions. Because the schedule hasn’t been released, it’s unclear when this game will take place. Generally, the release happens in mid-April.

The ticket price increase comes after the 2020 season was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Broncos canceled two home preseason games and allowed 5,700 fans to attend four of their eight regular season games.

Denver has the league’s longest sellout streak, dating back to 1970 opener, and nearly 99% renewal rate of season tickets.

The NFL and Denver Broncos are hopeful stadiums will operate at full capacity this coming season.

Here is the email from the Broncos –

“As the Denver Broncos begin preparations for the 2021 season, we are reaching out to communicate our upcoming plans for gamedays at Empower Field at Mile High. Starting today, you may begin renewing your account(s) for next season with the first payment deadline scheduled for Thursday, April 29.

“With the NFL’s historic announcement introducing a 17th regular-season game, our reserve season-ticket pricing will be adjusted for the 2021 season. The average ticket price will reflect a home schedule at Empower Field at Mile High featuring 10 games (9 reg. season & 1 preseason). Please note that parking pass prices will not change this year.

“New in 2021, Season Ticket Members will have exclusive access to ‘Broncos Plus,’ featuring a 20 percent discount on in-stadium concessions and merchandise. This program will also offer unique incentives and rewards such as first opportunities to pre-and post-game field experiences, alumni meet and greets, and access to players and coaches. More details regarding ‘Broncos Plus’ as well as how to locate your membership through the Broncos365 app will be available in the coming months.

“By the time you return to games, you will also notice several updates to the gameday experience based on fan feedback in addition to the cleanliness and safety upgrades permanently installed at Empower Field at Mile High this past year. The stadium and concessionaire partner Aramark has increased food and beverage variety while upgrading concession stands with state-of-the-art checkout technology.

The Broncos along with the entire NFL are preparing to play games this season with full capacity. Please know our organization remains in constant contact with state/health officials, and we will always make decisions with the safety of our fans, players, coaches and staff as the number one priority.