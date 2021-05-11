Broncos schedule to be released Wednesday; Schedule features 17 games for first time

Denver Broncos fans react during the third round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Denver, Colo. (KDVR) — Broncos country: Get your calendars ready; the NFL will release the 2021 schedule Wednesday.

Week one of the NFL schedule will be announced Wednesday morning, and the entire 17-week schedule will come out later that evening at 6 p.m. The preseason schedule will follow.

The Broncos will play home and road games against the AFC West, teams in the NFC East and AFC North, and matchups against last-place teams in the AFC.

Also, new this season, a 17th game at home vs. the Detroit Lions.

The Broncos will host one of the three preseason games.

The NFL and Broncos are planning on hosting capacity crowds at the stadiums this coming season.

Home:

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Detroit Lions

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Football Team

Road:

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

New York Giants

Pittsburgh Steelers