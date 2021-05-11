Broncos schedule to be released Wednesday; Schedule features 17 games for first time

Denver, Colo. (KDVR) — Broncos country: Get your calendars ready; the NFL will release the 2021 schedule Wednesday.
Week one of the NFL schedule will be announced Wednesday morning, and the entire 17-week schedule will come out later that evening at 6 p.m. The preseason schedule will follow.
The Broncos will play home and road games against the AFC West, teams in the NFC East and AFC North, and matchups against last-place teams in the AFC.
Also, new this season, a 17th game at home vs. the Detroit Lions.
The Broncos will host one of the three preseason games.
The NFL and Broncos are planning on hosting capacity crowds at the stadiums this coming season.
Home:
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Detroit Lions
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Washington Football Team
Road:
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Giants
- Pittsburgh Steelers