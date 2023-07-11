DENVER (KDVR) — You can call it prevent defense — taking steps to counter the opposition. In firefighting, it’s about warding off wildfires. On the football field, it’s about slowing down the opponent.

Two different professions with one common purpose: teamwork.

“We operate as a team. Everything that we do is team-based,” Denver Fire Captain J.D. Chism said. “We train as a team. We go out as a team, so to have Justin Simmons, the captain of the Denver Broncos come out, see our house and share the same mission of public safety is a great thing for us.”

With help from USAA’s “Salute to Service” campaign, the Broncos safety toured Fire Station No. 39 on Tuesday. And with high temperatures in the forecast, the message was on preventing the avoidable.

“I’m always comparing things back to football,” Simmons said. “It’s the easiest way for me to be able to pinpoint exactly what things mean. There’s certain situations that come up and you have to be prepared.”

And speaking of prevent defense, new Broncos head coach Sean Payton has stressed the importance of details this offseason. For veterans like Simmons, that extra time in the classroom is crucial as Denver looks to break their seven-year playoff drought.

“Everything we’ve done so far has been super educational,” Simmons said. “To hear coach say ‘this is what I’m thinking, this is what I’m looking for’ and to know this is the expectation goes a long way. It’s all about preparation and teamwork.”