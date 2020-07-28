Broncos rookies to keep an eye on in training camp

DENVER (KDVR) – Being a rookie in the NFL is no easy task – add a global pandemic to equation and the result is even tougher.

Teams had to forgo the normal rookie mini camps and OTAs this offseason. Trading the on-field work for virtual conference calls.

One of the younger teams in the NFL, the Broncos added 10 players from this year’s NFL Draft:

Round 1 (15) – WR Jerry Jeudy (Alabama)

Round 2 (46) – WR KJ Hamler (Penn State)

Round 3 (77) – CB Michael Ojemudia (Iowa)

Round 3 (83) – C Lloyd Cushenberry (LSU)

Round 3 (95) – DL McTelvin Agim (Arkansas)

Round 4 (118) – TE Albert Okwuegbunam (Missouri)

Round 5 (178) – LB Justin Strand (Wake Forest)

Round 6 (181) – OG Netane Muti (Fresno State)

Round 7 (252) – WR Tyrle Cleveland (Florida)

Round 7 (254) – LB Derrek Tuszka (North Dakota State)

Here are 5 rookies to keep an eye on as the Broncos begin training camp:

Jerry Jeudy – Wide Receiver

With the 15th pick in the first round, Jeudy is arguably the most polished wide receiver of this entire draft class. At 6’1″ and 193 pounds, Jeudy has a rare combination of top-end speed with crisp route running. He was a machine during his tenure with the Crimson Tide, rolling up 24 touchdowns over his past 28 games. His NFL comparisons are most linked to that of Calvin Ridley and Santonio Homes. Jeudy now gives Drew Lock another number-one caliber Wide Receiver to line up opposite of Courtland Sutton.

KJ Hamler – Wide Receiver

Adding even more offensive power for QB Drew Lock, the speedy Hamler will have plenty of chances to see the field. On the smaller side for a wide receiver at 5-foot-9, 178 pounds, he’s got speed and skill. He started all 13 games as a sophomore at Penn State, earning 56 receptions for 904 yards with a 16.1 average and eight touchdowns. He is penciled in as the Broncos 3rd receiver.

Lloyd Cushenberry – Center

At 6-foot-3, 312 pounds Cushenberry adds security to the offensive line for QB Drew Lock. The former LSU Tiger excels at breaking up the pass rush and should be a starter for years to come at center.

Michael Ojemudia – Cornerback

The University of Iowa corner broke out his junior year with three interceptions while breaking up six others and posting 39 stops in 13 games (seven starts). He led the team in picked passes and pass breakups in his senior year. Ojemudia will have a chance to see significant playing time in Nickel and Dime formations.

Albert Okeweugbunam – Tight End

Going in to the draft, most experts didn’t see drafting a tight end as a need. John Elway thought differently. Okweugbunam runs a 4.49s 40 and just so happens to be one of Drew Lock’s favorite targets at Missouri. Add last year’s pick of Noah Fans into the mix and the Broncos have a young duo of tight ends for years to come. Saying that, this is setting up to be one of the most competitive position battles in camp, as veterans Jeff Heuerman, Nick Vannett, Troy Fumagalli and Jake Butt will all have to compete to make the roster.